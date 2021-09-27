PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $17.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.