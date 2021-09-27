PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.08

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 13465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

