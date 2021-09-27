Patrick Kirscht Sells 3,805 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

OPRT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

