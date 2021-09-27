ParkinGo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $326.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,127.10 or 0.99969899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00090589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002307 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00572823 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

