Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of PH stock opened at $287.84 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $193.40 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

