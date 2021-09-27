PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PKCOY stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

