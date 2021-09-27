Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,367 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,129 shares of company stock worth $1,966,792. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.