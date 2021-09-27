Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,050 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,050 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Liquidity Services worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

