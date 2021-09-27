Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,969 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a PE ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.00.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

