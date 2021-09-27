Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $444.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.07 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

