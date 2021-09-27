Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5,713.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $7,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $28.00 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

