Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.