Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,744 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.