Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report sales of $470.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.90 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $300.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PAAS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 1,215,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

