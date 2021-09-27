P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $9.75 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HERA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.74. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

