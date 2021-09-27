P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $4.13 Million Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

NASDAQ CMLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,923. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.