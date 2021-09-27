P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 72.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of PFDRU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

