P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,999,998 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,400,000. Z-Work Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 6.96% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZWRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

