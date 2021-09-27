P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,699. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

