P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 1,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

