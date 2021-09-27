Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE OVV opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

