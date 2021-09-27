Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.60.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$39.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.40.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

