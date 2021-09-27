Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

