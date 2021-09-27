Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 1,886,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $388,819,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $170,032,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

