Ormeus Coin Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $235,305.91 and approximately $125,312.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00142597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.82 or 0.99716066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.49 or 0.06931710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00745792 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

