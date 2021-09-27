OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.53. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

