OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $725.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.