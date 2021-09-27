Orbs Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Orbs has a total market cap of $237.03 million and $10.10 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

