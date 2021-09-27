Orbitcoin One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $614,163.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.50 or 0.99871075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00821440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00377326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00261964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

