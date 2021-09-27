OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $47.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $46.79 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 20,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.