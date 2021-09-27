Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of BLDE traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $11.29. 24,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

