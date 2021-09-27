OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 13,235 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

