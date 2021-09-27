OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 13,235 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
