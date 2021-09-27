Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $149,614.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

