OneLedger Trading 3% Higher This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $263,048.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

