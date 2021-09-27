OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $60.57 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

