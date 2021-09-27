Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Olin accounts for 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Olin worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,362. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

