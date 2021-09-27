Offshift Price Tops $2.56 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Offshift has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $36,353.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005809 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.04 or 0.99908128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00090802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00573727 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

