Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.11 and last traded at $102.11. 1,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.