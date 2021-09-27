O Dell Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $229.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

