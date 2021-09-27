O Dell Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,425.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,418.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,355.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

