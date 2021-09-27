NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $182.23 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $182.23 million and $31.00 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043329 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,293,094,292 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

