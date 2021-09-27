NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.75.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.