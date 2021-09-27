NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04).

Shares of NG stock opened at C$8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total value of C$268,582.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,757.77.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

