NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) vs. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Critical Analysis

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 23.52% -177.25% 13.61% NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NortonLifeLock and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 2 4 0 2.67 NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.78%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Risk and Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NortonLifeLock pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NortonLifeLock pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetEase pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NortonLifeLock has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NortonLifeLock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 5.88 $554.00 million $1.33 19.41 NetEase $11.29 billion 4.98 $1.97 billion $2.76 30.43

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than NortonLifeLock. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats NortonLifeLock on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

