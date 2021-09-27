Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $355.70 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.25 and a 200 day moving average of $355.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

