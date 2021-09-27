Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $282.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

