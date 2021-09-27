NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NN stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.28. NN has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.