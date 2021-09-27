Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,967 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.03% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $105,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

