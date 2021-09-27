Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,135 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $52,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

