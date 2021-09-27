Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Amedisys worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

